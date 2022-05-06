The annual Ruppert Cemetery meeting will be at 2 p.m. May 15 at the Cheapside Community Center in Cheapside.
Members are asked to bring a small snack to share. Water, tea, and coffee will be provided. Those planning to attend are asked to let their family members and friends know of the meeting because invitations are not being mailed. Donations may be mailed to Beverly Mozisek P. O. Box 1274, Shiner, TX 77984 or for more information, call her at 361-293-8780. Donations help to cover maintenance expenses.
