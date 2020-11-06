Veterans Day Parade 2019
Benito Partida places a wreath during a ceremony honoring the various branches and veteran organizations during the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Victoria County courthouse.

 Advocate File Photo

An annual Veterans Day parade previously held on downtown Victoria streets has been canceled.

For the 101st observance of the holiday, which originally marked the end of World War I, the pandemic is expected to still be a factor.

The Victoria event has drawn hundreds together in past years to celebrate the federal holiday.

"To insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans' organizations and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose," according a 1954 Veterans Day Proclamation issued by former President Dwight Eisenhower.

Andy Rosales, chairman of the Victoria County Veterans Council, said it is heartbreaking that the parade had to be canceled.

"It is a sad time to have these events," Rosales said. "We just have to abide by it."

Despite the parade's cancellation, smaller events to celebrate veterans are still scheduled, including a 12-mile march for participants to recreate a military-style rucksack march.

Other large gatherings in Victoria have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, such as Bootfest, graduations and many events in day-to-day life.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

