Formosa Plastics Corp.
The skyline of Formosa Plastics Corporation in Point Comfort on Wednesday, April 29. 

 Tristan Ipock | tipock@vicad.com

One more employee at the Formosa facility in Point Comfort has tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 14 employees and 11 contractors who work at the plant have contracted the coronavirus, Steve Marwitz, a spokesperson for the corporation said Tuesday night.

Formosa has been working with facilities in Port Lavaca and Victoria to test more than 150 employees. 

In addition to implementing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Greg Abbott's Office, the plant is providing telehealth and COVID-19 testing care to employees at no cost and adjusted benefits to encourage them to stay home if they are sick and quarantine.

"With our governor’s plans to open up Texas, our Formosa employees and contractor’s employees that live throughout communities in South Texas (local and distant), are both relieved and simultaneously anxious," Marwitz said in an email. "Since the source of the COVID-19 virus can come from any direction and social distancing habits that are engrained at our site may not be second nature in the community-at-large, there is some trepidation that opening too fast ... will lead to significant community impacts."

