Heat advisory in effect for Crossroads areas
Counties in the Crossroads and Southern Coastal Bend are under a heat advisory through 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report by the National Weather Service. Heat indices are expected to be 110 degrees or higher for the highlighted counties. 

 Contributed | National Weather Service

Parts of the Crossroads will be under a heat advisory Wednesday, according to a report by the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DeWitt, Lavaca and Jackson counties, where heat indices of 110 degrees or higher are expected.

Meanwhile, the high for the Victoria area will be near 101 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 78 degrees.

Thursday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and the high is expected to be near 98 degrees. The heat index value could be as high as 108 degrees. 

Thursday night, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a low near 78 degrees. 

Friday, the day is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98 degrees. Friday night is expected to be 79 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Amber Aldaco reports on education for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at aaldaco@vicad.com or 361-580-6303.

Education Reporter

Amber Aldaco is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She's covered various events in the Crossroads including a zoo rescue, a biker funeral and a state meeting with the governor. She enjoys singing with her significant other.

