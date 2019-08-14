Parts of the Crossroads will be under a heat advisory Wednesday, according to a report by the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DeWitt, Lavaca and Jackson counties, where heat indices of 110 degrees or higher are expected.
Meanwhile, the high for the Victoria area will be near 101 degrees with a heat index of 109 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny.
Wednesday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low near 78 degrees.
Thursday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and the high is expected to be near 98 degrees. The heat index value could be as high as 108 degrees.
Thursday night, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a low near 78 degrees.
Friday, the day is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98 degrees. Friday night is expected to be 79 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
