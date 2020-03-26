COVID-19
The Victoria Advocate is looking for residents who have had to alter plans for a scheduled wedding or a birthday party because of the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have done that, contact Advocate photojournalist Duy Vu at 682-256-9654.

