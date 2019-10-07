The Aransas National Wildlife Refuge will welcome families to engage with their local wildlife sanctuary Oct. 19 during its annual Refuge Celebration Day.
Festivities will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the refuge’s picnic area, two miles past the main entrance, according to a news release from Laura Bonneau, the visitor services manager at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
Families can enjoy an array of activities, including fishing, casting practice, fly flishing demonstrations, kayaking, archery and more.
Bonneau said visitors will also be able to meet some of the fish and critters that live in local bays, prairies and wetlands; stop by touch tables with pelts, skins and fish; and learn about how scientists sample local bays and estuaries.
The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will have hamburgers, chips and drinks for sale. All lunch proceeds will go toward the department.
The refuge is partnering with Friends of Aransas and Matagorda Island, Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries, Goose Island State Park, Texas Master Naturalist Mid-Coast Chapter, Flatsworthy Inc., and the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve to put on the event.
