A strong arctic cold front will move through the Crossroads Wednesday night, bringing freezing temperatures an precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
The front will bring winter storm, freeze and gale watches, according to the weather service. The winter storm and freeze watches will be in effect from Thursday night to Friday morning, and the gale watch is in effect from Wednesday night to Thursday evening.
On Thursday, high temperatures are estimated to be in the 40s with lows below freezing.
Freezing rain, sleet and rain are expected in the Crossroads from Thursday evening to Friday morning. The freezing rain is expected to end Friday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.
Freezing temperatures and strong northerly winds will result in wind chill values around 20 degrees Friday and Saturday mornings. Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories may be issued later Wednesday or Thursday.
