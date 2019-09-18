Hundreds of volunteers will take to the coastline this Saturday for fall cleanups at 30 beaches as part of the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach program.
Events scheduled in the Crossroads include Palacios and Sargent and Matagorda beaches in Matagorda County; Boggy Nature Park and Kingfisher Beach in Port O’Connor; Magnolia Beach in Port Lavaca and Austwell Pier in Refugio County.
Volunteers can register for the cleanups online, which will be along the coast from 9 a.m. to noon.
More than half a million volunteers have removed 9,600 tons of trash from Texas beaches since the program started in 1986, said Renee Tuggle, the Texas General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach statewide coordinator.
At least 150 volunteers already have registered for the cleanup at Magnolia Beach in Port Lavaca, said Angie Finegan, the cleanup’s organizer.
Because of the tide patterns in the Gulf of Mexico, trash dumped anywhere in the Gulf is likely to end up back on a beach. The Texas General Land Office tracks the types and amounts of trash cleaned up through the program within the Ocean Conservancy‘s national database.
“It doesn’t matter what part of the state you’re in, your actions affect what is happening on the coast,” Tuggle said. “Trash travels, so it’ll make its way down to rivers, creeks and streams, all the way into the Gulf of Mexico ... and if you like to eat seafood, just think about that.”
Everything in the top 10 items picked up off Texas beaches is plastic or plastic-based, even the cigarette butts, Tuggle said.
“Plastics is the main thing that we are trying to get people to understand about because plastic never goes away,” she said. “It just keeps breaking down and ends up getting down into tiny little pieces and even down into nurdles that marine life then consumes.”
The program’s priority is educating people about the impacts of trash on wildlife and importance of recycling and proper waste disposal, she said.
“We can’t keep Texas beaches clean with our seasonal beach cleanups, we’re just trying to educate folks about the dangers of marine debris and effects it has on the environment,” she said. “I’ll tell you that if you take your kids to a beach cleanup and have them pick up someone else’s trash, they will never litter.”
Finegan, who organized her first cleanup last year, said picking up the trash is also a matter of safety.
“If I could get people out there and clean the ocean, I would, but I can’t,” she said. “It is important that it doesn’t go back into the ocean, but also so that kids don’t step on anything that is sharp because really it’s a safety measure.
“Yes, it looks better, but that is not at the top of the list for me.”
