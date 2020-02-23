Knowledge Bowl
Teams read question 36 of 40 in the first round of the annual Knowledge Bowl on Friday at Victoria College.

 By Samantha Douty | sdouty@vicad.com

Winners of the Friday night competition were:

High School division

  • 1. Brainy Bunch
  • 2. Tribe 1
  • 3. Titans

College Division

  • 1. LYB College Division
  • 2. Les Quizerables
  • 3. The Tutors

Adult division

  • 1. Cowboys and Indians
  • 2. Funky Cold Medina
  • 3. A Fetus Can Beat Us
