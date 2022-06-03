With target in sight, 2-year-old Max Hughes cautiously began his approach toward a blue peacock as his mother held him back.

"He likes birds. He likes to chase them," his mother Tamy Hughes said.

Max and his mother were among the nearly 1,100 people who flocked to to the Texas Zoo Friday morning for Zoo Day, a collaborative event hosted by Region 3, which invites service agencies around Victoria to bring activities for school-aged children and connects them and their parents to local resources, said Tonia Rozner, Region 3 education specialist.

This event returned after being put on hold because of COVID-19, Rozner said. Region 3 invited elementary-aged children from 11 counties to the event.

“We’ve never hit maximum capacity, but we’ve hit it today,” Rozner said. “We are letting people in as others leave, and I estimate we have had 1,100 people in the three hours.”

The event was free and was held from 9 a.m. to noon with local organizations including the Victoria Police Department; Children's Discovery Museum; Victoria Symphony; Region 3 School, Family and Community Engagement; and Keep Victoria Beautiful.

“We hope the children fall in love with our zoo,” Rozner said. “It’s an awesome place, and I think it’s underutilized, and I hope the children gain resources that they can use for their families and just have fun.”