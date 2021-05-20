An area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system, according to a Thursday night National Weather Service bulletin.
If the area of disturbed weather develops into a tropical system, it could impact areas along the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande River to the Texas-Louisiana border.
Even if the area of disturbed weather does not develop into a tropical system, it is likely to bring heavy rainfall, minor coastal flooding, an increased risk of rip currents and increased swells.
The weather is expected to arrive Friday night and into Saturday with some weather lingering through Sunday.
