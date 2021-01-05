The Nave Museum's newest exhibit is “Visual Expressions: Seeing Things Beyond the Eyes and Into the Heart,” featuring works of art by Alvin artist J. Howard.
About 60 images will be on display using her handmade organic soft pastels and soft pastel pencils. All of the work will be available for purchase.
The exhibit opens to the public on Jan. 16, and runs through March 7, according to a news release from the museum.
Born in Houston, Howard works to combine a love for helping others with a love for artistic expression, according to a news release from the museum.
Classically trained in oils at a very young age, she remained focused on drawing and 2D animation, eventually going to work for the studios. It was there that she developed a more intense love for tricking the eye of what it sees with hand-drawn images in hyperrealism.
Howard utilizes the intricate detailing of hyperrealism to present images through organic soft pastel drawings on canvas, according to the news release.
She has received many awards for her work. These include 2016 Hunting Art Prize Finalist and Purchase Award winner; 2017 National Emerging Artist selection; 2018 and 2019 American Art Awards winner; 2018 Cowboy True Best of Show (Drawing); 2018 International Illustration Award winner; 2019 Best of the Best; 2020 Inspirational Contemporary Artist; and 2021 Texas State 2D Nominee.
Currently featured in Art Reveal Magazine and Art Quench Magazine, her work is exhibited across the country and in various arenas. Visit organicpastels.com to learn more.
The Nave is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Nave is closed Mondays through Wednesdays. Admission to the Nave is always free, and donations are accepted at the door. Memberships are always available. Call 361-575-8228 to join.
The Nave Museum will enforce social distancing. Door handles and surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Hand sanitizer will also be available to keep visitors safe. Face coverings are required.
Visit the website at www.navemuseum.com, or follow the museum on Facebook to learn more.
