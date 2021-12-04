Christmas season, here already. Wow. Such a joyful but very busy time of the year. I hope you are getting all your Christmas shopping done.
Speaking of Christmas shopping, our Victoria Art League is full of unique, one of a kind, creations that would make perfect gifts for Christmas and we will be open until Dec, 18. We have items like wreaths, centerpieces and decorations for the season or all types of creative gift items from jewelry, pottery, fabric, mosaics, wood, photography, paintings, drawings among others. We have extended the days we are open during the Christmas holidays to from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday. Come visit our historic building and gallery at 905 S. Bridge St. enjoy a little shopping in a quiet, laid back atmosphere. You really do need to come and check us out.
Now, as for classes and workshops this month, we have a good variety of choices for children and youth. Claire Santellana will teach children and youth classes on Tuesdays. Classes for ages 5 to 9 will be from 5 to 6p.m. and then a 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. class will be for ages 9 to 13. She will also have a Winter Wonderland camp for age 5 and up from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 20-22. For more information on these contact Claire at 719-722-4115 or email at crossroadsarthouse@gmail.com.
More children and youth classes will be taught by Alana Sharp. On Sundays from 2 to 3:30 she will teach a 5- to 8-year-old class. Then on Wednesdays, another 5- to 8-year-old class from 5:45 to 7pm. Thursdays she will teach 9- to 14-year-old from 6 to 7:30. Go to Victoriaartsforkids@gmaiI.com for more information. I had mentioned in my last column that she would teach an “Angels of Advent” 3D media workshop in December but it was actually yesterday so I hope you saw that.
I will be starting beginning and follow up pottery classes in early January so need to include that in this month’s column. Beginning classes will be held for six Mondays starting Jan.10. You will have a choice between a 1-4 or 6-9 p.m. class. You will learn the complete process of creating pottery. Each class will last three hours and you should complete three or four projects to take home. Cost will be $145 and you can go online to victoriaartleague.org to sign up. If you are interested or have questions, text me at 361-649-8309 or email at whbauer5491@gmail.com. Follow-up classes for those with pottery experience will meet on Thursdays starting Jan. 13 also for six Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m., your choice. You will have the option of learning to throw on the wheel and creating some Raku pottery which is a different firing technique. The last class will include a raku firing. This class will cost $150
Remember the Art Walk is coming up soon, Dec. 18. This will be the third one and everyone I saw during the last two seemed to have an enjoyable evening so I encourage each of you to come on downtown and see the art displayed in the various businesses. There will be transportation to ferry you to different locations such as our Victoria Art League and others. This would be a great time to visit the Art League if you have not already. Our Christmas Bazaar will be closing after the Art Walk is complete so it will be your last chance to see the wonderful creations on display for sale.
Until the next time, get out and smell the poinsettias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.