Well, August has come and gone, and Susan and I traveled nowhere. But fall is fast approaching and you can bet we will be on our motorcycle as soon as that cooler weather hits.
We have been very busy at the Art League this last month. Saturday we spent all day cleaning, decluttering and rearranging our gallery area and getting the beds out front ready for some new plants.
Our new web page is up and running so be sure to check it often to see what is going on at the Victoria Art League.
We especially want it to be ready to welcome everyone that participates in the Second Art Walk downtown from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. If you didn’t make the first one, many businesses will be open downtown and the Art League will be available for you to visit. Artists will be participating by exhibiting their art at select businesses. Transportation will take you to the various locations like the Victoria Art League. Come and enjoy an evening with family and friends and partake of refreshments in your downtown Victoria.
Another big event coming up will be our annual Adult Art Show. Artists will be competing for the best of show prize of $1,000. The prizes for first place in the various categories will be $250 and we will also have a peoples choice cash award so all you artists out there better get busy and create that masterpiece. Entries will be taken from 2-7 p.m. Sept.26-27 at the Victoria Art League. They will be judged. We will have a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 when all the ribbons will be awarded along with the cash prizes for the winners. If you cannot make it to the reception, which we hope you can, the show will remain up for a few weeks.
We hope all artists far and wide are aware of this show and will create some really good artwork. Artists go to our webp age (victoriaartleague.org) for all the information about the show (entry fees, rules and regulations, categories, etc.) This is a show for adults – 18 and older.
The show will remain up until Oct. 17th so come by and check it out and vote for the People’s Choice Award.
We also have many classes, workshops and activities going on this month to choose from. Looking for creative classes for your kids? We have a variety of classes available. On Thursday, Claire Santellana will begin teaching children and youth classes on Tuesdays. She will teach children 5-9 years old from 5-6:30 p.m. and the youth 10-14 years from 6:30-8 p.m.
She will also offer a Kids Pottery workshop from 2-5 p.m. Saturday for ages 5-14. Go to our webpage for information and to sign up.
Then, on Sept. 16 Alana Sharp will start youth classes for ages 9-14 from 6-7:30. These classes will continue on Thursdays and the focus will be on the principles of design.
On Sundays starting Sept. 12, Alana will start ongoing classes for children ages 5-8. The focus of these classes will be the elements of design. Contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com if you need more information.
Then Homeschool Art Classes will start Sept. 13 on Mondays. Ages 5-9 will meet from 1-2 p.m. and ages 10-14 from 2-3 p.m. This is a great opportunity to include fine arts in your homeschool curriculum. Call Claire Santellana at 719-722-4115 These are all great art classes for your kids and you can go online to find these and get more information or sign up.
Have you ever wanted to see what it is like to make something in clay. Look no more. I will be teaching some beginning and intermediate pottery classes for adults this month starting with beginners’ classes on six Tuesdays starting Sept. 20 and an intermediate, which I like to call a follow up to the beginner pottery, on six Thursdays starting Sept. 23. You will have the choice of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. for both classes. Go to our web page(victoriaartleague.org) for more information and if interested you can sign up there or if you wish to contact me for more information, you can call or text me at 361-649-8309.
Then from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 25, a Paint Pouring Class will be hosted by The Fostered with all proceeds going to purchasing gifts for fostered youth on their birthday through CASA and The Fostered. In this hands-on pouring class you will paint eight paintings and learn five different techniques. All supplies will be included and the cost is $57. It seems like it would be lots of fun and proceeds would all go to a good cause. The class is limited to 10. You can call Crystal Lindsey at 361-443-3455 for more information.
Our monthly Artist Hangout will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept.18. All are welcome to bring your favorite medium, hang out and share ideas with other artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.