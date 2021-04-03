It looks like spring has sprung, and boy am I ready, as I am sure you are too. The bluebonnets are up as well as the Indian paintbrushes along with the other spring flowers. It’s time for Susan and me to hit the road on our motorcycle and soak in some of the beauty and wonder that God has painted for us to enjoy. That is what we here at the Victoria Art League would like to do — provide a place that you can come and experience some of that beauty and wonder in all types of art expressions in all forms of media. I want to remind you that our Harold Nichols Gallery is full of beautiful paintings, pottery, wood items and more for sale. Maybe you need a gift for that special someone and want something unique. Come check us out at 905 S. Bridge Street Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The month started out with the Seussical event at the Children’s Discovery Museum, and the Art League helped to interact with children doing an art project. Our children and youth teachers, Alana Sharp and Clare Santellana have been very busy at the Art League and around the city also. They were both busy out in the city this last weekend with Claire at the Artisan Market downtown demonstrating sand art, and my wife Susan Bauer demonstrating wax resist, and the children trying their hand at doing both. At the same time, Alana Sharp was demonstrating and helping children experience a fun activity (although messy) with shaving cream and food coloring. The children made beautiful mosaic marble paper, each one coming out as a unique piece of art — unique just like our children. Alana was at Kidz Fest in DeLeon Plaza as well as myself. I brought a pottery wheel and demonstrated throwing pottery. It is a fun activity and many people stopped to watch. These activities are just a few of the things we offer at the Victoria Art League and encourage everyone to go to our web page VictoriaArtLeague.org or our Facebook page (Victoria Art League) to find out more. It is so good to partner with other museums and Victoria functions to showcase the Victoria Art Leagues’ versatility and desire to help children and youth experience new art functions.
Speaking of children and youth, the Victoria Art League will have its annual Youth Art Show this month. This show is for ages K-12 and is open to schools throughout our area as well as homeschooled children. The rules are posted on our webpage as well as our Facebook page, or you can come by the Art League to get a copy. Entries are $5 each, and the youth can enter up to two selections. Entries will be accepted April 16 and 17 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Art League. The following week will be spent hanging the entries and judging the show. April 24 at 2 p.m. will be a reception honoring the winners and rewarding them with their monetary awards. The public is invited, so feel free to bring your family and friends. We always have such a variety of entries and are always amazed at the quality of work done by the children and youth in our area. For dropoff concerns regarding COVID, please reach out to the show chairman, Claire, at arttofinishstudio@gmail.com or call 719-722-4115, or call Susan, Art League president at 361-649-8308. We are expecting an outstanding number of entries this spring as things begin to get better every day.
I am finishing my pottery classes this week and am so encouraged with the variety and creativity of the student’s creations. Everything has been glazed and is being fired so we are excited about the great reveal in opening the kiln and seeing the finished projects. The follow-up classes on Thursday will meet during the evening to fire our Raku pieces on the patio. It is especially exciting to see the pottery at night when each piece comes out of the kiln glowing red hot to put in a container to finish the process. My next class will be in the summer starting June 19. I have a few spots left in the afternoon class, so if you are interested in taking classes, contact me at 361-649-8309. Alana is continuing teaching the children and youth. She has them doing a variety of interesting projects with the last ones in clay. We are firing some of our student’s projects together right now. Contact her for information about her classes at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or text her at 210-420-5483. Also, Claire is trying to start a toddler class. If you know of someone with “littles” and would like more information on this, contact Clair. Art is for everyone and we really want to touch all ages.
As I said in the beginning of this article, spring has sprung so get out and enjoy the beauty of the wildflowers and maybe even get out and “smell the roses.”
