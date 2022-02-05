Hello, Victoria. I think everyone who came out for the Artwalk in January had a good time. It was a very pleasant evening to stroll around old downtown, visit various businesses, see lots of art and visit with the artists.
It is called the Artwalk because downtown businesses are open for you and each one features one or more artists available to chat with. Transportation was provided to visit locations like the Victoria Art League and Contemporary Gallery so you could park and walk down main street and not have to return to your car until you were ready to leave. Reminds me of days past when people would take time to just walk around the plaza and the downtown area and visit. If you have not made an Artwalk yet, I highly urge you to plan to make the next one which will be in March.
Mardi Draw, our big fundraiser of the year is coming up very soon. It will take place Saturday, February 26th from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. Please support us in this endeavor and join us for an evening of live music, good food, drinks, a gumbo contest, costume contest, and fine art drawing. You can come and enjoy live music by the Donald Tharp Jazz Quartet. Individual or couples tickets can be purchased. Amazing sponsorship packages are also available to purchase where you qualify for many other extra benefits. You can go online to victoriaartleague.org, our Facebook page or go to the Art League for more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships. Funds raised will be used to update our technology and educational opportunities for the Victoria community.
Yes, classes are continuing here at the Art League. This month we just have children’s classes and we would like to add more various classes. I will start my Beginning Pottery classes March 14th on Mondays from 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. or Tuesdays, March 15th 6-9 p.m. only. Classes will meet for 6 weeks. You can call or text me at 361-649-8309 for more information or you can go online to the Art League website at victoriaartleague.org where you can sign up for classes.
Now for children’s and youth classes. Claire Santellana will teach children and youth classes on Tuesdays. Classes for ages 5-9 will be from 5-6 p.m. and then ages 9-13 will be from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Contact Claire for more information at 719-722-4115 or email crossroadsarthouse@gmail.com. We will also have children’s classes with Alana Sharp teaching a variety of classes to children and youth.
On Sundays from 2-3:30 p.m., she will teach a 5-8 year old class. Then on Wednesdays another 5-8 year old class from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Thursdays she will teach 9-14 year old youth from 6-7:30 p.m. Email Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com for more information and cost.
I am in the process of setting up some demonstrations and workshops for anyone that is interested. The demonstrations will be free to anyone so I hope to find some interesting artists for you to come and see. Some of these demonstrations may lead to workshops later on. I will let you know in advance and you might go to our Facebook page often to see what is going on.
I just talked to Richie Vios and it looks like his star is rising quickly. He is having phenomenal success traveling to Plein-air watercolor national competitions all over the country, four of which he won best of show last year and to think, he got his start right here at the Victoria Art League. His schedule has filled up with shows and classes so he will not be able to possibly teach anything here until November.
We have expanded our hours back to Tuesday through Saturday and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Nathan Rodriguez as our office manager here at the Art League.
He will be here to help you and take calls Tuesday to Friday and a volunteer will be here Saturdays. We feel Nathan is just the right person with his knowledge and skills and will fill a much-needed position and we are blessed to have him.
We have a new member show on the walls in our gallery so we hope you will stop by and check out what we have on the walls and displayed on the shelves all around the gallery.
Also, be sure to remember us if you are looking for a venue to rent for those special occasions. Above all, be sure to check out the information on the Mardi Draw online and support us with your attendance. It is coming up soon so thank you in advance if you do.
