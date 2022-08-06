Greetings, Victoria. What’s up with this weather? Rain and shine, rain and shine. We have been blessed with some good rains this last month. Our pond, which was about 2 feet below normal, gained all of it back plus a little. Now it is receding with the hot dry conditions returning again. We need rain.
Just like the lack of rain right now, our Art League will have a lack of classes this month with the start of school. Everyone is busy preparing for classes so startup for our classes will be next month.
Alana Sharp will start up her children’s classes in September. She will teach children 5-8 years old on Sundays, the classes will be ongoing. Elements of design will continue to be emphasized while introducing a variety of media, so there will much to learn and fun experiences for all.
She will also teach youth classes, ages 9-14. In these classes, the principles of design will continue to be emphasized as the students continue to expand their understanding of how to put together a good composition and expand their skills. You can contact Alana to get information of cost and times or anything else at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Jim Payne will teach a fundamentals of digital photography class starting Sept. 12. This five-week course will meet on Mondays from 7-9 p.m. He will help you understand the fundamentals of digital photography so you can consistently take quality photographs with any camera you use. The cost of the class will be $140. He plans to teach an intermediate class in October. You can contact Jim about his class at jimpayne-photography.com.
I plan to start beginner’s pottery classes Oct. 3 and a follow up class for those with prior experience Oct. 6. I will write more about those next month. If you want to contact me in advance about these you can call or text me at 361-649-8309.
The First Friday monthly event took place at the Victoria Art League Friday from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 5. Featured artists included Kirby Edwards, Hailey Starkey, Cassidy Macek, Art by Ant, Craft Cats, Faith Cats, and Kamryn Miller. Music was provided by Mother Savant. Hope you were able to come out and enjoy an evening of art and entertainment at 905 S. Bridge St.. My column seems to come out after this event so be prepared for the First Friday in September. It will be advertised on our Facebook page VictoriaArtLeague.
I do always encourage anyone to come and enjoy the ambiance of the Victoria Art League. So many times, when people visit us or I am talking about it to others, I get “I never knew this was here.” For those that make it to our gallery and tour our art complex with rooms for classes and a complete pottery lab plus a lovely patio, they are amazed that it is here. I tell them “We are the best kept secret in Victoria, but don’t want to be.”
So come on down and check us out. Our members’ artwork is for sell with paintings, pottery and other types of art available.
And on top of that, the gallery and patio can be rented for those special occasions. History and character, we have it all.
Now we just need some rain so we can get out there and smell the roses.
