Ah. I have been waiting for these beautiful fall days with the perfect temperatures. Time for Susan and me to get on our cycle and hit the road, enjoy seeing our beautiful country and smell the roses.
We do have a few things going on right now at the Victoria Art League that I want to be sure you know about. Our Christmas Bazaar will kick off with a whole day grand opening on Nov. 21 where you can come and shop for some truly unique Christmas gifts. This will give you a chance to get an early start on filling some of those presents for those special people in your lives. We will have the Art League and gallery decorated for the season especially for you so come enjoy our special old historical building and shop in its peaceful atmosphere. We will have wreaths, crafts, ornaments, pottery, paintings and other items created by our members. Come by from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and shop till you drop. The Art League is located at 905 S. Bridge and if you cannot make it to our opening day, we are open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 19. Please come by and support our area artists with your presence and buy a present for someone special.
Another fun thing we are involved with this month is the Duck Safari at Riverside Park where you buy rubber ducks that will be released on Nov. 7 to race toward the finish line at Pebble Beach with the winner winning $2,500 and more prizes for second through 10th places.
The Victoria Symphony Orchestra is sponsoring this and including us and 25-plus other non-profits in Victoria. See what’s happening on Facebook at Victoria Duck Safari or adopt a duck at VictoriaDuckSafari.com for The Victoria Art League.
We had our opening for our annual Fall Adult Art Show on Oct. 18 and the show will remain up until Nov. 14 when we will change the gallery for the Christmas Bazaar. I hope you will come by during our regular hours Thursday through Saturday and see the show. We have so many talented artists in the area. Kathleen Yarborough won the Best of Show award and the $250 prize. First place in the other categories also won cash prizes. Vote for the Peoples’ Choice award and another artist can win $100. You can vote once each time you come in. Come and see.
Alana Sharp is teaching children on Tuesday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. She will be teaching a workshop on Nov. 7 titled, “All About Sculpture,” and another on Dec. 7 titled, “Pet Portraits.” The workshops are $50 and are three-hour sessions. Contact Sharp for more information on time and ages at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com. Jim Payne is just finishing teaching his beginning and experienced digital photography classes. He will take a break and will resume classes in January. You can contact him about future classes at jim-payne-photography.com. I will finish my beginning and follow-up pottery classes this week and also plan to teach again in January. If you would like me to contact you about my next classes, call or text me at 361-649-8309.
So there you have it: a show of area artists right here in our gallery to see until Nov. 14, our Christmas Bazaar opening Nov. 21 where you can come pick up some unique presents for Christmas or decorations for yourself, and a chance to support our Victoria Art League or other non-profits by buying rubber ducks to race down the river Nov. 7 to hopefully win that $2,500 first prize for the first to cross the finish line.
We hope to see a lot of you show up sometime during our Christmas Bazaar, either at the opening or sometime before Christmas, until Dec. 19, to do a little shopping. Come have some fun and cheer on your duck at Grover’s Bend in Riverside Park. I am believing it will be a beautiful fall day — a great day to get out and “smell the roses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.