Oh boy! Fall is here, and it sure is starting to feel like it. It’s cooler in the mornings and evenings, and I like it. Susan and I are ready to hop on our cycle and enjoy some rides and explore the back roads.
We are continuing to keep the pedal to the metal at the Victoria Art League. We took in art for our Fall Adult Art Show, and we filled our entire gallery and our annex, J&J Gallery, also. This is our best show yet, and it is being judged as I write this column.
Everyone who entered is hoping they will be awarded the $1,000 Best of Show prize. Winners of each of the categories will win $250 for their blue ribbon.
Others will be awarded ribbons, and all the work will be on display until Nov. 6.
As I wrote in my last newsletter, the reception was on Friday, so I hope you were able to attend. If you missed the reception, make plans to go see the show. There are some really unique, creative and just well-done pieces of artwork to see. Remember, there will be a Peoples’ Choice award, and you can vote each time you come in.
We also will be having a special show going on in our J&J Gallery honoring and remembering artists who have passed on. You are welcome to bring selections to be displayed on Oct. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. or Oct. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. Please go to our website or Facebook page for more information. The reception for this show will be on Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Yes, we do have classes and workshops going on this month. Gail Dentler will offer a watercolor workshop, “Painting a Magnolia Leaf,” on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $45. Dentler is a very accomplished artist and teacher, so give it a try. You can contact her by calling 361-652-8397 or email her at gaildentler@gmail.com. Alana Sharp will teach a clay workshop for kids Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Call her at 210-420-5483 for more information. She also teaches classes weekly on Sunday afternoons, Wednesday evenings and Thursday evenings for children and youth. You can also contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or on our Facebook page. Claire Santellana will teach children’s classes every Tuesday. She will teach ages 5-9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and ages 9-13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $45 for four classes or $15 for a drop-in. Email her for more information at crossroadsarthouse@gmail.com. My pottery classes are in full swing with lots of good people making some good things.
If you missed this one, I will teach another in January. Call or text me at 361-649-8309 or email me at whbauer5491@gmail.com, and I will contact you about the next one.
This will bring you up to date, but also keep in mind that our Christmas Bazaar is fast approaching in November. We always have such wonderful items to purchase for Christmas presents.
Until then, enjoy the cooler weather and get out, come see the show and smell the roses.
