Well, October is here, and it is nice to have some cooler weather and the slow rain was appreciated. We are still having to deal with COVID-19 but are trying to get back to normal.
Our gallery is open with with a variety of member artwork displayed. You will see oil and watercolor paintings, photography, pastels, drawings, pottery, woodworking and other media in our historic building. If you have not yet visited us, please do.
When I gallery sit, everyone who comes in for the first time is impressed. I encourage everyone to come back from time to time as we change out the art and have special shows during the year. We are located in Old Victoria at 905 S. Bridge St.
Speaking of shows, we are having our yearly adult Fall Art Show this month with a virtual reception at 2 p.m. Oct. 18. This is a judged show with cash prizes for various winners. You can view the winners and presentations on a watch party on our Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.
We are so sad that we will not be able to have everyone on-site at the Art League for the presentations of prizes but with the restrictions on larger gatherings, we feel this will be best. The show will remain up until Nov. 14.
Since this will not be a normal reception, this will be the best way to see the show. While it is on display, come on down. We will have a People’s Choice award after the the show ends with a cash prize for the winner. When you come to see the show, you can vote for which one you think is the best.
The winner of the People’s Choice award will be given a $100 prize so make sure you take the time to come see and vote.
With so many people having to stay home during this time, we hope all of you that have taken this time to do art projects will take note of the show coming up and enter your artwork. We will accept entries from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, so everyone get your work ready and come show off what you can do.
Who knows, you might even win something. Go to our Facebook page or come by the Art League to get the rules and information for the show.
I started my beginning pottery classes Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and had to start another night class on Tuesdays as the Monday classes were full. I am also teaching follow-up classes on Thursdays for those who already have pottery experience. I will be starting another class in January. You can contact me if you are interested at 361-649-8309 or whbauer5491@gmail.com.
Jim Payne is teaching beginning digital classes on Monday and an intermediate class for those who would like to learn more about how to take good, interesting photos. He will also be starting new classes in January. You can contact him for more information or about future classes at jimpayne-photography.com.
Our children’s art classes continue with Alana Sharp teaching children from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. She is offering a virtual workshop on Sundays for parents who would rather be remote right now. Also, she will be holding workshops for ages 5-14 in October, November and December — Picasso’s birthday on Oct. 24, All About Sculpture on Nov. 7 and Pet Portraits on Dec. 7. All workshops cost $50 and are 3-hour sessions. Contact Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Richie Vios is off in Colorado somewhere showing off his watercolor painting talent so no watercolor classes. This is his home base so we hope he will have time to have classes sometime down the road.
We plan to have our traditional Christmas Bazaar this year starting Nov. 21 where members create artwork during the year to sell for seasonal gifts. I will be telling more about this next month but wanted to give everybody a heads up on this so you can make plans to include us in your places to go for your holiday shopping. We have always had some unique gifts.
Until next time, the weather is getting really nice, so take a little stroll and smell those roses.
