Last month I wrote about a trip with my two sons to Rocky Mountain National Park and getting snowed on while we were on a hike. They opened up the road to Rocky Mountain National Park the next to the last day we were there and at the highest point temperatures were freezing. That was just a few weeks ago. With it being so hot and dry here, I sure wish I could do that right now.
This month, a First Friday event will take place at the Art League from 6 to 11 p.m. I understand Moonshine Drinkery will be there with entertainment along with Josh Vega with his Free Art Victoria. By the time this article comes out that event will already have happened. There will be another First Friday event the first Friday in August but I do not have the particulars of that. Come and see what is going on.
I had put information in my last column about my teaching summer beginning pottery classes. I did that then so everyone could check vacation schedules if they wanted to take. I will repeat that information for those that may not have seen it last time as it will start in a little over two weeks. I plan to start the six classes July 18 and finish July 29. Each class will be three hours and you will have the choice of taking a 1-4 p.m. class or a 6-9 p.m. class. Because of the process of creating in clay, we will not be meeting every one of those days. We will meet Monday through Thursday, July 18 -21 where I will demonstrate a different method of hand building each day and each day for the remainder of the class you will work on your pot using that method. Then the clay must dry and be fired on July 27, when we will meet again. After your pots are fired, I will demonstrate how to glaze your pottery and you will use the rest of the class to glaze your pots. Then all of your works will be glaze fired. We will meet for our sixth and final class on July 29. Cost will be $150. Contact me online at whbauer5491@gmail.com or text me at 361-649-8309 for questions or to sign up.
Alana Sharp is offering another Summer Art Camp for kids and youth. It will be July 11-15. Youth from ninth to 12th grades will meet from 9 a.m.-noon and children in first through fifth grades will meet from 1-4 p.m.. All will work in a variety of media and techniques to create their masterpieces. The cost is $150 for the five days. They will have a good time and experience a lot also. For more information, contact Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
You will never guess what is happening as I finish this article and am looking out my window. It is raining. Praise the Lord. Hey, here is a great idea. Why not rent the Art League and have a It Finally Rained Celebration? We do rent the facility and the patio too. Well, everything is going to come back to life now that it has rained and as it does, I hope you get out there and smell those roses as they come back to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.