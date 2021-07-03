God bless America and wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July from the Victoria Art League. Susan and I have been so blessed to have taken two trips within six weeks — one to the east coast up to Vermont and another to California with my daughter and her two kids.
We covered 23 states, and so I can say firsthand that we do live in a beautiful country. God really has blessed us, not only with a beautiful land but also with the freedoms we have to go where we want to go.
So, we hope one place you will want to go is 905 S. Bridge to visit our gallery, participate in some of our classes or maybe use our historical building to celebrate an event.
It is with mixed emotions that I tell you that our Artist in Residence Richie Vios is leaving us to go live with his son in Austin. Vios came here with a dream of becoming a successful professional plein air watercolor artist a short four years ago.
Our president at that time, Jim Feig, offered him a place to stay here at the Art League for a small amount so this became his home base, so to speak.
He quickly developed a reputation in Victoria and taught some watercolor classes here at the Art League.
He then expanded his reputation in the area by entering competitions in Rockport and Corpus Christi. Even with all that was going on in the nation with the virus, Vios has been able to travel all over the country entering national plein air competitions, which have been very successful with Vios receiving many awards for his watercolors.
Vios has graciously consented to extend his Artist of the Month show featured in the middle of our Harold Nichols Gallery for awhile so guests can still see this very special show. I very much recommend that everyone come see this special show that includes a few of the subjects he painted here in Victoria.
It has been a privilege to have witnessed an artist start from nothing but a dream and achieve what he has in a short amount of time.
We had a special reception at the Art League for Vios this past Monday so he could say goodbye to many of the people he had touched and influenced in this area. We wish him the best in his quest.
We do have some classes coming up. Children’s and youth classes will continue this month with Alana Sharp. She will teach two workshops, which start July 12 and end July16. A children’s K-3 class will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and a youth 4-8 class will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.
Her first two workshops in June were successful and the students had so much fun. Email her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or call her at 210-420-5483 for more information or to sign up.
Here is a one-day workshop that may interest some of you artists who would like to get your artwork noticed. Abe Rodriguez will be teaching a workshop titled “Branding for Artists & Artisans: Logo Creation & Social Media Presence for Beginners.”
Attendees will learn from an experienced graphic designer and branding consultant the basics for creating logos and graphics and how to share artistic content effectively on social media.
This is for beginners and no design or social media experience is necessary. Contact Rodriguez at 361-402-7727 for more information. You can go to the victoriaartleague.org to sign up. Also, coming up in Aug., Gail Dentler will teach a one-day workshop on watercolor painting a tulip.
The class will be August 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $45. Those interested can contact her for more information about this workshop at gaildentler@gmail.com or call her at 361-652-8397. I just finished my beginner’s pottery classes yesterday, and everyone created some really nice pottery.
I will teach again in September, so those who would like to know more can call or text me at 361-649-8309 or email whbauer5491@gmail.com.
We will have our monthly Artist Hangout July 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Last month, we had Karissa Winters with a presentation on “How to Monetize your Artwork.” She gave great information for those of us that would like to know how to use high tech to move our artwork and so much more.
We sometimes have someone like Winters to give information or someone may demonstrate some type of art. Artists are encouraged to come with whatever medium they wish and create and socialize with other artists.
We will share ideas, advice and encouragement. Come join in.
There is a nominal $3 fee for non-members and members are free. You can RSVP to Claire Santellana at 719-722-4115 if you are interested in coming.
Well, that’s about it for what is going on this month, so hope you will come and shop in our gallery, take a class, or maybe rent our facility for some special occasion.
We are open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. God bless America and get out there and smell the roses.
