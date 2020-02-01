They say “time flies when you’re having fun" so we must be having a ball here at the Victoria Art League. I can’t believe we are already into the second month of the new year.
But speaking of fun, The Victoria Art League presents our second annual Mardi Draw! This promises to be a fun time for everyone who comes. The evening will include Cajun cuisine, wine and yes, live jazz played on the patio by local jazz trio, Take 3. And of course, there will be lots of local art work you can draw to win. Art draw tickets sold separately. Fun for everyone who comes from 7 -10 p.m. Feb. 22nd . The cost will be $40 per person or $70 for a couple.
I started my beginners and follow up pottery classes this week, which will continue for six weeks. If you are interested in me sending you information about future classes, just call or text me at 361-649-8309 or email me at whbauer5491@gmail.com and I can add you to a list to contact later.
Jim Payne has started digital photography classes, which will continue into next month. He plans to offer another beginners class and an intermediate class starting in April. I will have more specific information on his classes next month but you can contact him for information in the meantime at 361-676-3172.
Richie Vios has finished his beginners watercolor classes and is teaching an intermediate class. Anyone with prior experience with watercolor can join this class. Richie is gaining a reputation with his talent, winning awards everywhere he goes so you might consider this opportunity. His classes run from 1-5 p.m. Mondays in the J&J Gallery. Contact Richie to find out more about his classes at 361-935-7884 or email at vioswatercolor72@gmail.com.
Michael Windberg teaches painting in oils but also can teach acrylics if you prefer. He meets from 2-5 p.m. Mondays in the classroom at the Art League. If you ever have wanted to learn to paint in one of these mediums, now could be your time or if you already have experience and would like to improve your knowledge and skills, he is your guy. You just need to contact him today at 361-649-2833 or email at mrwindberg@gmail.com.
For all of you with kids, be it children or youth, Alana Sharp, our children’s and youth art coordinator, teaches those classes here at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. I do not have room in this column to list the various classes, but she does have classes from toddlers to youth so contact her for specific information at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com or victoriaartsforkids@facebook.com.
Eunice Collins continues to hold Painting the Town social painting events here for anyone who wants to take an evening and join others to paint in acrylics in a social atmosphere. This is a good time to getaway for an evening by yourself or with friends. Contact Eunice at 361-576-4043.
We have two members of our Art League who received recognition at the Corpus Christi Art Center Members show. Richie Vios, our watercolor instructor who was mentioned earlier in this column, won a first place and Best of Show. Mary Smith won second place with her watercolor “Candells.” We are so proud of both of these members. Congratulations.
Our Artist of the Month this month is Patty Lowrie. She is from Port Lavaca and creates mainly in pastels and oil and teaches both of those mediums. She has been painting for more than 30 years and says “every new piece is as exciting as the first one.” Her work will be displayed in the center of the gallery through February. Come and see it and all the other beautiful art at the Victoria Art League.
We hope to see you at our Mardi Draw and that you will visit our wonderful gallery of art.
Till later, we’ve had some beautiful days to get out and “smell those roses.”
