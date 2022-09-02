Praise the Lord. We received a good bit of rain at my house and hope to get more. The showers hit here and there so I hope you are getting your share. Seems like we are talking about the weather a lot this summer.
Another thing to talk about is the classes we will be offering here at the Victoria Art League. We have some new classes available.
I mentioned last month that Jim Payne will teach a Fundamentals of Digital Photography class starting Sept. 12. This will be a five-week course and will meet from 7-9 p.m. Mondays. He will help you understand the fundamentals of digital photography so you can consistently take quality photographs with any camera you use. The cost of the class will be $140.
He plans to teach an intermediate class in October. So if you are already experienced and would be interested let him know. You can contact Jim about these classes at jimpayne-photography.com. and even sign up online for the beginners class if you want.
Another new class will be an acrylic painting class taught by Ted Wise. Ted was a teacher of art at St. Joseph High School for many years and has since retired. His class will start on Sept. 13 from 6-9 and will meet two more Tuesdays after that.
I have had people ask when we would have another painting class and here it is. This is your chance and I hope it works out for you. Contact him for information and cost by calling or texting 361-652-7709.
Alana Sharp will continue to teach the children and youth classes this month. She will teach children 5-8 year old on Sundays and the classes will be ongoing. Elements of design will continue to be emphasized while introducing a variety of media. This will be an educational and fun experience for your child.
She will also teach youth classes for those ages 9-14. In these classes, the principles of design will be emphasized as the students continue to expand their understanding of how to put together a good composition and expand their skills.
You will need to contact Alana to get information on cost and times or any other questions at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
I will teach beginning pottery classes on Mondays and follow up pottery classes on Thursdays. You must have prior pottery experience to take the Follow Up classes. Beginner classes will be Oct. 3 through Nov. 7, for a total of six classes. You will have the choice of taking an afternoon class from 1- 4 p.m. or a night class from 6-9 p.m.
You will experience the complete process of building pottery and create at least three or four projects to take home. The cost for the class is $150, which will include all supplies, clay, glazes and firings.
We will meet in the pottery room at the Art League.
As I mentioned earlier, I will also teach 6 follow up classes on Thursdays starting Oct. 6 for anyone with prior experience with pottery. You also have the choice of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. class. In this class you have the opportunity to create hand built pottery using various methods, learn how to throw on the pottery wheel or improve if you already know how and to create Raku pottery which we will fire the last class. The cost is $150 which includes clay, glazes, firings and propane.
So come on down to the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., and check us out. If you see something that looks interesting in the classes we offer, check it out. This may be your time to learn something new.
The gallery is open and artwork is for sell or just appreciated.
Our old historic building has lots of character, and guess what, we rent it out for those special occasions. You can call Marc Hinojosa at 361-648-6272 for information on rentals- the cost and what dates are available.
We just need to plant more roses out front so we can smell those roses.
