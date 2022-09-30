Here we are looking forward to some cooler weather with October here already. Well, Susan and I got a head start. We just got back from a cruise which started in Boston and went up the coast of Canada to Prince Edward Island. Therefore, we got to experience some cooler weather and even needed a jacket a couple of times. Really enjoyed ”beating the heat” for a while.
We experienced the cooler weather but you can experience some neat things here at the Victoria Art League too. We have some interesting classes starting up and already going on here this month.
Alana Sharp will be in full swing this month with her Victoria Arts for Kids classes. She has some great classes for kids and will be teaching Sundays from 2-3:15 p.m. for ages 5-8 and another for 5-8 year old on Mondays from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Then on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. she will be teaching a class for ages 9-14.
She will have a new teacher, Miss Rhianna, joining her in that class. They will be returning to ultra-sensory, multi-media art experiences including drawing and painting, ceramics, mixed media and more. Miss Rhianna is also able to teach home school students during the day if the interest arises. You can get more information about the classes or about starting a home school class by contacting Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Jim Payne is teaching his beginning Fundamentals of Digital Photography class and plans to follow that one up next month with a five-week intermediate photography class starting Oct. 24. For those of you who already have the basics, more information will be taught in this one such as off camera flash. This is the chance to learn more about how to use your camera and more.
I will be starting four pottery classes, two beginner pottery classes for six Mondays starting Oct. 3. And two follow up classes for six weeks on Thursdays starting Oct. 6. You must have prior pottery experience to take the follow up class. In both the beginner and follow up classes you will have the choice of taking an afternoon 1-4 p.m. class or a 6-9 p.m. night class.
In the beginner class, you will experience the complete process of building pottery and create three or four projects to take home. The cost of the class is $150, which will include all supplies, clay, glazes, and firings. We will meet in the pottery room at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St.
I will also teach follow up classes on Thursdays, the same times as the beginners with the same two choices. In these classes you must have prior experience and will have the opportunity to create hand-built pottery using various methods, learn how to throw on the pottery wheel or improve your skills, and create Raku pottery which we will fire the last class. The cost is also $150.
We will be having our Annual Adult Art Show in November. I do not have the information about dates and times to sign up and I believe the reception will be Nov. 5. Go to Facebook to get information about the show. If it is not on there, it should be on there soon. In the meantime, all artists, get busy and get your artwork ready. It will be here before you know it. Hope to see everyone there.
This will be my last writing of Art Corner. our club president, Nathan Rodriguez, will take over. It has been a good run for many years of trying to keep you informed about our wonderful Art League activities, programs, artists, special events, classes, and member art in our gallery. Did I mention their art is for sell and that our unique building and patio can be rented for special occasions?
I will miss telling you about all of our trips. For the last time, then, good bye and get out there and smell the roses.