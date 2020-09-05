Hello again. Another month has passed and it looks like the numbers are coming down on the COVID-19 cases. We have opened up the Art League gallery and classes at this time.
We have temporally reduced the days that we will be opened to Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the same hours of 1-5 p.m. Classes have resumed, and you can again call about rentals.
If you ever wanted to create in clay, I will start a beginner’s pottery class for six weeks on Mondays starting Sept. 21 and an intermediate class starting Sept. 24. Two beginner classes, a 1-4 p.m. class and a class from 6 to 9 p.m. will be offered. We will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines in the classroom, so I am limiting class size to five. The cost is $145, which includes everything — clay, glazes and firings. You should take at least three or four finished projects home.
Then on Thursdays, I will teach two intermediate classes the same times as the beginners for those who have previous pottery experience. You will have the opportunity to learn about and create some Raku pottery and we will have a special Raku firing the last day, which will be Oct. 29. You can contact me at whbauer5491@gmail.com or 361-649-8309.
Jim Payne will teach classes in digital photography, one basic class and another intermediate class for those with experience. The basic class will help you understand the fundamentals of digital photography and will meet for five Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 21. The cost will be $125.
The intermediate class starts on Sept. 24, again, from 7 to 9 p.m. at a cost of $125. This class will consist of lectures accompanied by images of professionals that illustrate the topics being discussed, plus some video clips. To register or ask questions go to www.jimpayne-photography.com/classes.
Alana Sharp, our children’s coordinator, will begin fall classes on Sept. 15. She will have classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and a virtual weekend class for those parents who would rather be remote right now. She will hold workshops in October, November and December for children 5 to 14 years of age at different times. You need to contact her for more information on times, dates and cost at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com, or call 210-420-5483.
We welcome Claire Santellana to our children’s and youth program. She will teach classes on Sunday and home school students on weekday afternoons. She will also teach toddler workshops in the fall. Again, you will have to contact her for more specifics about dates the classes will be held, times, ages and cost at arttofinishstudio@gmail.com or 719-722-4115.
Richie Vios will not have classes in watercolor this month as he will be traveling other places in Texas and Colorado to spread his knowledge and enthusiasm about watercolor. You may have seen his work in a couple of stories in the newspaper, one about the Victoria Art League opening back up and another article a couple of days later featuring Richie.
You can come and see his watercolors along with many other talented Victoria area artists including myself now that we have reopened our Harold Nichols Gallery. As businesses reopen in our city, please remember and support our fine arts nonprofits in the area. We need your support and the best way you can do this for us is just show up and see the talent displayed in our galleries.
We hope you will do this on a consistent basis as we change our artwork quarterly and feature artists throughout the year. If you have never been here, come and see what a special place this is, historical, peaceful and “arty.”
