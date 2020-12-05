As I write this, I think winter is really here. This really is the most wonderful time of the year, even with all that is going on.
We just finished Thanksgiving where we focused on all that we can be thankful for and we move right into Christmas where we focus on an event that makes us all the more thankful.
We here at the Victoria Art League are thankful that we had a great opening to our annual Christmas Bazaar, but now that it is over, I really encourage all of you who missed the opening to take some time real soon and come down and do some Christmas shopping here.
We have some beautiful unique gift items still available, but you will have to come see them to be convinced that it was worth your while. Really. We are open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 19 at 905 S. Bridge St., in our old, historic building all decked out for Christmas.
For those working regular hours, might I suggest coming this Saturday 1-5 p.m. or another one before Dec. 19. You will see wreaths, handmade ornaments, table centerpieces, pottery, beautiful wooden items and photography, along with paintings, prints and other fine art mediums. I am sure new items will be coming in during this time, so you will have plenty to choose from. Come to our beautiful gallery for a quiet, relaxing shopping experience.
On behalf of the Victoria Art League, I would like to thank everyone who supported us by buying some ducks for the Art League for the Duck Safari held in Riverside Park on Nov. 7 sponsored by the Victoria Symphony. Everyone had fun watching as the ducks raced down the river, especially the person who won the $2,500 first prize. No, I did not win, but it was fun to watch those yellow ducks come down the river on such a beautiful day.
I also hope you made it to the Art League to see all the artwork that was displayed in our annual Adult Art Show. It was up until Nov. 14 when it came down to prepare for the Christmas Bazaar. The walls are still filled with art displayed especially for the Bazaar so come and see. The People’s Choice Award was given to the entry that got the most votes during the month the show was up, and I received that for my oil painting, “It’s been a good day.”
There are not any classes going on this month, but Alana Sharp is teaching a workshop “Pet Portraits” on Monday for three hours. This would be something special for your kids during this season. She plans to start up classes in January. For exact times and other information contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Jim Payne also plans to start up classes in beginning and more advanced digital photography in January. Contact Jim for more information about his classes at jim@jimpayne-photography.
I plan to teach two beginner classes Mondays or Tuesdays and two follow-up classes on Thursdays. For more information on these contact me at whbauer5491@gmail.com, or call or text me at 361-649-8309.
Starting the first of the year, we plan on having special get together times at the league for members to come paint, make pottery or just visit and exchange ideas. These will be Saturdays so you working people can attend too. There will not be a building use fee for members, but if you are not a member, you will need to pay $3. Times and dates will be in the January Art Corner and our newsletter.
At this time, the Art League is planning on having its third Mardi Draw function in February, but that is “up in the air” as we continue to fight this COVID-19 virus. Once again, please keep it in mind and look for updates in January. We had such a good time last year and hope to be able to do the same thing in 2021.
Well, that’s what’s going on at the Victoria Art League this month. I do hope you will take a little time and come down and see all the one-of-a-kind gift items that we have on display for sale this month. It is hard to tell you to get out and smell the roses during this time, but I can tell you if you will get out and come to the Art League, you will have plenty of room to social distance while you are here because we have lots of space. Come see me on Saturday as I will be there 1-5 p.m.
