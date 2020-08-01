Hi, folks! It looks like this coronavirus is going to be with us a while which affects everyone and everything. Our Victoria Art League is no different.
We were hoping to have our gallery open by now but I am sure you will understand if we just wait a little longer. We still plan to offer classes while following the guidelines set by the state.
Alayna Sharp, our children’s and youth coordinator, just finished her children’s workshop Friday and was able to have a successful experience while adhering to the social distancing. She used a thermometer to check students in each day and everybody agreed to not come if a situation arose where someone was in contact with someone with the virus.
She will be starting up new classes for children and youth soon, maybe as soon as the end of August, so contact her for specific information about the various ages she will be teaching, what type of medium used, times, cost and other questions you may have. Email her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Jim Payne, our photography instructor, had a small class and met in the classroom where there was plenty of room. He said his classes were going well.
He plans to start another class in August or September. This class would be a great way to get out and learn something new in a controlled atmosphere. He really is very knowledgeable and can teach you on how to use a digital camera. If you already know how to use your camera, he can teach you how to take even better and more professional photos. I have seen some of his photographs and it is truly amazing what he can do with a camera. Contact him to get more information of dates, times and other questions you may have at www.jimpayne-photography.com.
Richie Vios will not be teaching watercolor classes as he will be traveling and exhibiting his work in Texas and New Mexico. We wish him safe travels and success in his exhibits and art endeavors.
If you have ever wanted to create pottery, I can show you how. I plan to start four pottery classes about the middle of September. I will teach beginning classes from 1-4 p.m. and another from 6-9 p.m. for six Mondays for $140. Then I will offer follow-up classes on Thursdays, the same times, for $145 as we also will have a special Raku firing in the final class.
Well, I hope by the time my next column is due that we have better news about this virus and we all can start to resume our normal lives and can actually get out and “smell the roses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.