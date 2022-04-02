Oh boy! Spring has sprung. I can almost watch the flowers grow and bloom while sitting on my porch.
Yes, it is the time to get out and smell the roses, and all the other flowers.
Susan and I are already taking trips on our motorcycle enjoying the beauty of God’s creation. He sure used a beautiful pallet.
That is what we here at the Victoria Art League would like to do, provide a place where you can come and enjoy beauty through many types of art expressions in all forms of media. We have a gallery for you to see paintings, pottery, wood items and other unique items for sale. Maybe you need a gift for someone special, so come check us out at 905 S. Bridge St., Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
We here at the Victoria Art League are gearing up for our annual Spring Youth Art Show. This show is for ages K-12 and is open to all schools in our area as well as home-schooled children and youth. Entries are $5 each and they can enter up to three entries. There will be monetary prizes for winners of each division. I hope all the youngsters out there are busy preparing some great artwork for our show this year.
We will be registering everyone April 25 and April 26 from 1-7 p.m. A reception will be held on April 30 in the gallery for all to come and see the winners recognized and prizes awarded.
The public is invited so feel free to bring your family and friends. We always have such a variety of entries and are always amazed at the quality of work done by the children and youth of this area. You can check our Facebook page, webpage at victoriaartleague.org or call the Art League at 361-572-0825 for more information.
There was a lot going on downtown last Saturday and I know many of you took advantage of the nice day as I saw so many people at the Kids Fest and the Art Walk.
I was at the Kids Fest demonstrating throwing on the wheel representing the Victoria Art League. They had live bands throughout the day and it was all very enjoyable. The Art Walk downtown was so good, too. There were lots of people strolling the streets downtown going into businesses and seeing artists displaying a great variety of their creative abilities.
You could hop onto a trolley which would transport you to other places like the Victoria Art League to see even more artists’ work. Yes, it was another successful Art Walk and everyone should be looking forward to many more.
Alana Sharp will be teaching a variety of children’s and youth classes this month. She will be teaching 5- to 8-year-old students from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. On Wednesdays, she will teach another 5- to 8-year-old class from 5:45-7 p.m. Check with her to see which class would be best for you.
Then on Thursdays, she teaches 9- to 14-year-old youths from 6-7:30 p.m. Email Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com for more information and cost.
My pottery classes are in full swing right now with classes on Monday and Tuesday for beginners and on Thursdays for those with experience. Looks like the beginners are catching on pretty good with some nice pieces being created.
My experienced class are learning to throw on the wheel, creating interesting handmade creations, experimenting with Raku which will be fired our last class. I will be teaching classes later this year so if you are interested in learning how to create pottery, you can contact me at whbauer5491@gmail.com or text me at 361-649-8309.
Each year a congressional art contest where youth submit artwork to be judged with the national winners having their artwork displayed in the capital in Washington. We hope to have the all of the area entries displayed at the Art League again this year.
That’s about it for this month. I hope we have lots of students working hard on some really good artwork.
The show is fast approaching so get busy. Looking forward to seeing many of you at the reception on April 30. This is such a special time of year weather wise and the flowers are bursting out all over so get on out there and smell those roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.