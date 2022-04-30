Is May here already? I am sure everyone is looking forward to summer vacations, especially the kids. April and May are such a beautiful time of year. Yes, Susan and I took off for a two-day ride on our motorcycle to check out the beautiful flowers and bluebonnets. We met friends in Navasota and rode, of all places, to Jasper, Texas where we spent the night and the next day down to the coast to Galveston and then back home. We saw fields of bluebonnets that first day on the way to LaGrange where we turned east and traveled back roads loaded with more bluebonnets. I love springtime.
I hope many of you were able to attend the reception at the Victoria Art League and saw the beautiful artwork the children and youth of this area have created. Cash prizes were handed out to the winners of different categories. I do not have the names of the winners as I am writing this column before they are even judged. If you were not in attendance for the reception Saturday, the show will remain up for the next two weeks, so I encourage you to go check it out. There should be a brochure there listing all the people who placed in each category and the blue ribbon winners. The various ribbons will be attached to the artwork as well. It is truly amazing what the young people are able to accomplish with various media.
I want to be sure you know about what Alana Sharp is planning for children and youth this summer. She will be offering an Art Summer Camp for kids and a Teen Camps in June and July. I don’t have specific dates so please contact Alana at Victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com victoriaartsforkids@facebook for more information on these. This will be a great activity for your kids or grandkids this summer where they will have fun and learn a lot.
I just finished beginner and follow up pottery classes this week and everyone made some very nice pottery and most importantly, said they had a good time. I am planning to have another beginning class in July if there is enough interest. I do not have dates for this at this time but it will be six three-hour sessions over a period of two weeks and, like always, I will offer an afternoon 1- 4 p.m. and a 6-9 p.m. class. Contact me if you would be interested in taking a pottery class this summer. You can call or text me at 361-649-8309 or email me at whbauer5491@gmail.com.
With the end of the school year fast approaching I know that this is the time for parties and celebrations for this special occasion. If you have not rented a place yet, we have a great venue here at our Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. We offer our historic building and patio area for rental. You can rent our gallery, our lovely patio area or you can rent it all, you decide. If you have never been here before, come and check it out. You can call Marc Hinojosa at 361-648-6272 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
As always, I encourage everyone to get out and smell the roses which means get out and enjoy life. While you are doing that come see all the great artwork the young ones in this part of the Crossroads have created. I also want to let you know we are planning a summer event here at the Art League this summer. I will have more details in my next Art Corner column. Ok now, until next time, let’s get out there and smell the roses.
