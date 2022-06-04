Wow. I just got back from a week in Estes Park, Colorado. What a difference a day makes.
Yesterday, we took off on our trip back where it was in the 50s and arrive home to this 90-degree heat. My two sons and I spent the week going into the Rocky Mountain National Park and hiking to various waterfalls and lakes. The second day we were there, it started snowing as we hiked one of the trails and continued until we got back to the hotel where we jumped into the hot tub located outside and enjoyed the warmth while the snow drifted down upon us.
The next day, we woke to a winter wonderland. The road through the park was closed because of snow covering the road higher up but it opened before we left on Saturday so we were able to go to the top and through to the west entrance. It was very cold and very windy on top where we hiked to the highest point. Hard to believe we were enjoying the cool and the snow as loved ones told us that it was 100 degrees here. All this knowing that two days before I left on this trip that I had returned on a 16 day tour in Europe to Portugal and Spain with my wife Susan. What a month.
It is kind of hard to get back into the routine of things now that I am back but things do continue to move on here at the Victoria Art League.
Alana Sharp is offering a Summer Art Camp Session 1 June 6th through the 10th. Students ranging from 5 years to 14 years will learn to use a variety of media and techniques while creating individual artworks and collaborative masterpieces. The cost is $150 for the five days. What a great way for your kids to have some fun this summer. For more information on specific times for the various ages and other questions, you can contact Alana at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
A few of you have asked me to offer a pottery class in the summer so I am planning to teach Beginning Pottery summer sessions over a period of two weeks the latter part of July. I am telling everyone now so you can have time to adjust schedules and vacations to enable you to fit my schedule for the classes.
I plan to start the six classes the 18th of July and finish the 29th. Each class will be three hours and you will have the choice of taking a 1-4 afternoon class or a 6-9 night class. Because of the process of creating in clay we will not be meeting every one of those days. We will meet Monday through Wednesday, the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st where I will demonstrate a different method of hand building each day and each day for the remainder of the class you will work on your pot using that method.
Then the clay must have time to dry and be fired which will take place until the next Wednesday, the 27th, when we will meet again. Your pots will have been fired and I will demonstrate glazing pottery and you will use the remainder of the class to apply glaze to your pottery. The pots must be glaze fired and we will meet for our sixth and final class on Friday the 29th.
Cost of class will be $150. Contact me online at whbauer5491@gmail.com or text me at 361-649-8309 for questions or to register.
As always, I would like to remind you that our wonderful gallery space in our historic building and our beautiful patio area with a large covered area is available for you to rent for special events. The patio also has a a gazebo which is perfect for weddings and we have plenty of tables and chairs for you to use.
So, I guess you can see from my opening to this column that I have definitely been getting out there and smelling those roses. You may not be so fortunate to experience as much as I have been blessed to see and feel this last month but I do hope you will be able to get out and smell those roses and when you do, come on by and see us here at the Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St.
