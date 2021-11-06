Wow! I have been so busy with things at the Victoria Art League that Susan and I have not been able to get out and “smell the roses” on our motorcycle. I have been so busy with my pottery classes, the Adult Fall Art Show, the Remembrance Art Show and other things at home that we just have not traveled those roads.
We did have a very successful Adult Fall Art Show and reception, though. The show was up for most of October, and I really hope you were able to come and see it. With the $1,000 Best of Show Award and $250 first prizes for each category, we had entries from outside our Crossroads area, which really boosted the amount and quality of artwork submitted. Patty Lowrie, from Port Lavaca, won the $1,000 Best of Show. Joshua Santellana won the Peoples’ Choice Award.
We had our reception for our special Remembrance Art Show Oct. 29 where anyone could bring artwork created by a loved one or friend who had died. We had enough art submitted that we were able to hang the show in our main gallery where it will remain until we have to take it down to prepare for our Christmas Bazaar. People at the reception were encouraged to tell everyone a little about the artist and artwork displayed on the walls. I brought a couple of oil paintings created by my aunt Merle and paintings I own that were made by friends who have passed away.
You can view the show of these special works of art from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Our next “big thing” will be our Christmas Bazaar. We will have a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. If you are hunting for unique gifts to give this Christmas, this is the place to be. Members and artists from the area will have their works on exhibit for sale from the the grand opening until Dec. 18. We will not be open on Thanksgiving day, but we will be open on Friday and Saturday. Come enjoy the serene atmosphere in our historic building and shop for those decorations and gifts for those special people on your list.
This month two children’s and youth teachers are offering classes. Alana Sharp will teach a 5- to 8-year-old class from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays and another 5- to 8-year-old class from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. She is teaching 9- to 14-year-olds from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, all in the classroom at the Art League. She plans to teach another workshop in December. You can contact her at victoriaartsforkids@gmail.com.
Claire Santellana will teach children and youth classes on Tuesdays. She will teach ages 5 to 9 from 5 to 6 p.m. and ages 9 to 13 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. The cost will be $45 for four classes or $15 for drop-ins. Call 719-722-4115 or email crossroadsarthouse@gmail.com for more information.
Another event to look forward to is a special watercolor demonstration by Richie Vios in December. Richie was our Artist in Residence and lived here at the Art League for three years where he taught classes and gained a reputation in the area with his “plein air” watercolors. He continued to expand that reputation by entering and winning awards all over the country. He has since moved to Austin and continues to participate in shows coast to coast. In a short four years, he has developed a national reputation and it all started in Victoria at our Victoria Art League. Please visit victoriaartleague.org or our Facebook page to find out more about this event.
I just want to encourage everyone to take advantage of these art experiences mentioned in this column.
The Remembrance Art Show is special; children’s classes being taught give the young people an avenue to express themselves; the Christmas Bazaar is a wonderful way to start and end your Christmas shopping or find gifts for other occasions; and Richie Vios’s demonstration is something to look forward to.
Don’t wait to visit our wonderful Victoria Art League at 905 S. Bridge St. in Victoria where art is always on display — to admire and purchase.
Also, check out our facility for a possible place to rent for a special occasion. Call 361-572-0825 from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or Marc Hinojosa at 361-648-6272, or email dutchlane301@yahoo.com for more information about rentals.
Try not to wait to “smell the roses” like Susan and I did last month. Come visit your community Art League soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.