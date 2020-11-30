The arrival of winter weather means it's time to pull out a fuzzy sweater and toss a warm quilt on your bed.
But with the National Weather Service projecting the year's first freeze early Tuesday morning, there are additional precautions you should take to safely heat your home and protect your plants and plumbing.
Temperatures in much of the Crossroads are expected to hover between 29 and 32 degrees between midnight and 8 a.m. Tuesday, with freezing temperatures lasting from three to five hours, according to the agency.
After a "frontal boundary" caused a high-moisture area to stall over the Crossroads this weekend, bringing several inches of rain, a cold front has moved in, NWS meteorologist Alina Nieves said.
"What we're getting is what we call a surge in high pressure, so we have drier and cooler air moving into the area tonight," Nieves said. "That's why the temperatures are going to go lower than what we've seen."
Nieves advised wearing a warm coat outside, bringing sensitive plants and pets indoors, covering outdoor water pipes and turning off sprinklers.
When cold weather arrives, there are a number of precautions people should take to ensure they are heating their homes safely, Victoria County fire marshal Richard Castillo said.
Different types of heaters present distinct hazards, Castillo said.
Gas-powered furnaces or space heaters can cause carbon monoxide to build up, so Castillo suggested people crack a window at least a half inch to ensure proper ventilation.
Electric heaters should be plugged directly into the wall, Castillo said, and extension cords are best avoided.
With any type of heater, it's important to keep any flammable items like curtains, bedsheets and paper at least two to three feet away to reduce the risk of a fire, he said.
Using an oven or stove as a heating source is dangerous, he said. When an oven door is left open, the temperature stops self-regulating, which can cause the oven to overheat and even explode.
"It is not a good idea to use any stove as a heater," Castillo said.
Heat lamps used for pets are another frequent cause of fires in the wintertime, Castillo said, because pets can knock over the lamps.
Freezing temperatures can also threaten outdoor plants, said Matt Bochat, Victoria County's extension agent.
The risk to shrubbery or cool-season plants is diminished because the Crossroads is unlikely to experience a "hard freeze" lasting more than eight hours on Tuesday night, he said, but less hardy vegetation can still be damaged by the cold.
"We’re not going to be in the critical zone for too many hours, but surely tender vegetation is going to need to be covered if people want to save it," Bochat said.
Flowering, warm-weather plants are especially vulnerable, Bochat said. These plants should be covered or brought inside until the cool weather passes.
Plumbing, like plants, is at risk during a freeze because water expands when it turns into ice, which can cause pipes to burst.
Mina Anaya, an employee with Caraway Plumbing, said there are two basic steps that can help prevent this from happening: let water run in indoor faucets and cover outdoor pipes to keep them from getting too cold.
"The major thing you can do is leave the faucet on," Anaya said. "Just let it drip."
After warmer weather Tuesday, another cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, Nieves said, but no freezing temperatures are currently forecast for the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.