As temperatures plunged and a light drizzle fell on Thursday, Victoria’s housing advocates scrambled to ensure the city’s homeless residents would have a place to safely wait out the cold this weekend.
At Motel 6 on Houston Highway, Keith Rucker and Sharon Derrington, president and treasurer of Victoria’s homeless coalition, fielded phone calls and jotted names down on a notepad as they raced to ensure at least 35 community members would have somewhere warm to sleep in the days ahead. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens by Monday.
“People could freeze out here without adequate shelter,” Rucker said. “We just want to be proactive and make sure we’re helping folks now.”
Among those waiting for a room in the Motel 6 lobby was Paul LeCroy, who has lived in Victoria for 12 years. Until recently, LeCroy was making $17 an hour working as a foreman at the Monuments of Victoria cemetery. But after he was forced to spend two months at a Houston hospital to deal with kidney and liver issues, he lost his job and his apartment and was forced to move into his pickup truck.
Lately, LeCroy, 49, has been working daylong jobs to support himself, but he said it hasn’t been enough to get his old life back.
“You can’t get on your feet that way,” LeCroy said. “I need work all the time, and I just can’t get it.”
Preparing for cold spells has become more difficult during the pandemic because some shelters are operating at reduced capacity and large indoor emergency shelters are off-limits due to health risks. But local nonprofits and housing advocates are working to meet the need.
On Thursday, Christ’s Kitchen Executive Director Trish Hastings spent the morning helping distribute food and clothes at the nonprofit’s main location. She also worked with volunteers to unload boxes of Cheetos and Funyuns at the Motel 6 patio in the afternoon.
Others are stepping up as well.
Mid-Coast Family Services is opening a hotline for people in need of housing assistance this weekend, and the Salvation Army is opening a warming shelter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and welcoming all comers to their homeless shelter at night, said Capt. Kenny Jones, the commanding officer of the Victoria branch. Jones said if local residents see someone who appears to be in trouble this weekend, they can try to put them in touch with the Salvation Army or contact a law enforcement officer.
“When something like this happens, we all need to work together as a community,” Jones said. “If you see someone that looks like they’re in distress, give them a hand.”
Some nonprofits said they are in need of financial support from the community to help get through the cold stretch. Ginny Stafford, CEO of Mid-Coast Family Services, said her nonprofit is “spending money on faith right now” to cover the cost of dozens of hotel rooms through Tuesday and is in need of monetary donations or gift cards for food. Mid-Coast is also buying sleeping bags and tents for people who will be forced to spend the weekend on the street, she said.
Christ’s Kitchen is accepting donations of space heaters to help community members whose homes do not have adequate heating, Hastings said.
Angel Reyna, who was dressed in a red beanie and green winter jumpsuit, helped Hastings unload food boxes outside the Motel 6 entrance. Reyna, who has lived in Victoria his entire life, has been forced to sleep in a tent lately and said he planned to spent the weekend at the motel.
Reyna, 30, was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana several years ago, according to court records. After he moved to a new home, missed a court notice sent to his old address and failed to appear at a court hearing, he spent a lengthy stint in jail. Since then, Reyna said, he has held several jobs at hotels and fast food restaurants, but he is still trying to get his life back on track.
“My goal is to get a spot, get back on my feet and stay stable,” Reyna said. “Some people want a second chance at life.”
