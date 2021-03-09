Brian McCarthy, a member of Boy Scout Troop 363, was not about to let the weeklong freeze in February interrupt his conservation work in Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir.
McCarthy, who began removing invasive Chinese tallow trees from the park in September as part of his Eagle Scout project, used a heat lamp and tarps to protect his saplings from the cold conditions.
On Saturday, McCarthy, 17, worked with 14 volunteers to plant 14 trees ranging from 7 to 8 feet tall in the park, his mother Martha McCarthy said. The trees included two pecan trees, two shade trees and 10 live oaks.
The trees were planted in the park’s camping area near the cabins and premium and standard sites, as well as the area where people pull their travel trailers through, she said.
Her son is about six weeks away from completing his paperwork, going through the review process and becoming an Eagle Scout, she said. He is also expected to receive a Hornaday Award, a conservation prize awarded to only 1,100 Boy Scouts over the past 80 years, including his older brother Henry.
