Crossroads residents can polish their boots and dust off their hats to get ready for a fun day at the ranch, according to a news release.
At The Ranch is a full-day event of "making, eating, drinking and dancing under the stars" for women on a family ranch outside of Victoria. The tag line, "All Hat, No Cattle, Lots of Champagne," represents a day of fun without the hard work of ranch life.
On Nov. 13, At The Ranch will begin at 9 a.m. with breakfast and coffee provided by Dwell in Goliad. Starting at 10 a.m., and throughout the day, there will be round-robin making workshops where women will be able to express their creative sides. Event attendees will work with silversmith Russell Marley, create leather wristlets with leatherworker Randi Hamlyn, make custom beaded bracelets at the bauble bar with Celeste Walker, and customize their cowboy hats with cowboy boot maker Morgan Buckert.
A fall picnic lunch will be provided also by Dwell. Following additional workshops and a siesta to get glammed up in formal ranch wear, attendees will return to At The Ranch for an evening of live music, passed hors d’ oeurves, cocktails by Coastal Bend Distilling's Live Oak Vodka and champagne.
During cocktail hour, attendees will have the opportunity to shop with the day’s makers and exclusive vendors from surrounding towns — the perfect opportunity to work on one's Christmas shopping list.
A ranch dinner of beef tenderloin and seasonal sides will be provided by chefs Samuel Ransom and Daniel Jiminez, of San Antonio. Before the DJ and disco ball lead attendees into the night, a red velvet armadillo cake will punctuate dinner.
At The Ranch attendees also will receive a custom bandana designed by Allie Falcon.
Event organizer, Andrea Buckert Wilson, seventh generation Texan rancher, said “Growing up, being at the ranch with my grandmother meant crafting, cooking, and yes, champagne. There was a lot of work on the ranch, too, but what I remember most is the ladies' time together. I wanted to recreate this special time for all ladies on my family’s ranch with no ranch skills required — a time to be together, under the oaks, soaking up the scenery and camaraderie.”
Tickets are selling quickly and limited space is available at this inaugural event. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit attheranchtx.net.
