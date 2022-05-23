Ann O’Connor Williams Harithas is still making an impact on the community she loved.
Although she died in December at the age of 80, the presence of the founder of the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria was deeply felt Saturday evening at the reception for “Mel Chin: WAKE” on the corner of North Liberty Street and East Power Avenue.
Harithas was an artist in her own right, as well as art collector, curator and benefactor. She also founded The Art Car Museum and Parade and The Station Museum in Houston. Chin was a friend and colleague.
Residents from Victoria walked on the platform under the large wooden “ribs” of the artwork. Everyone took pictures and chatted around tables, snacking on appetizers and drinking wine. The reception also featured live music from San Antonio’s Carbonlily band, a contemporary music group that helped make the event special.
Celina Yoast enjoyed the installation, because, “I just love something big and beautiful that will bring life to downtown,” she said.
She found the piece to be “immersive.”
“You know, you walk through it. You experience it,” she said.
Paisley Blair, a young graduate from Southwestern University in Georgetown, has a degree in art. She came to the reception with her mother and was very familiar with Chin’s work, as well as Harithas. She had recently done research on one of Chin’s works for a project.
She loved “WAKE,” because it was “highly conceptual, drawing on different areas of artistic expression.”
When she was still in high school, Blair volunteered at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
“It’s all for Ann,” Chin said to the crowd assembled next to the large art installation. Chin is an internationally known artist.
Chin, who was born in Houston, collaborated with Harithas many times over the years and praised her support for contemporary art and artists.
Chin stood with Harithas’ granddaughter, Violet O’Connor Kemp, and spoke about his work and his friend, Harithas.
The piece was a commission for Time Square in New York City. She said that Harithas “wanted to bring you (Victoria) everything that was possible.”
She told him the work would not be complete until they brought “WAKE” to Victoria.
The figurehead of the large wooden artwork is a representation of Jenny Lind, a Swedish opera singer in the mid-1800s. She was known as “The Swedish Nightingale.”
Lind was one of the first superstars of music. She was brought to America by showman P.T. Barnum and was enormously popular. Her life was represented in the musical film “The Greatest Showman.” People who watch the figurehead for a little while will find Lind moves her head. Viewers also can see “her” breathing.
Chin said Barnum “created the first mass marketing.” That’s why it was first installed in Times Square. The second part of the piece resembles the graying, aging ribs of a ship, which Chin calls its “darker side.”
“The pieces of a ship — those are the exact scale of the ribs of the Nightingale.” The Nightingale was one of the fastest ships in the world in its time — a clipper ship that ran slaves back and forth. Chin said the ship was ultimately called up by the Union army, “and that ended that horrific journey. So, there’s a lot of history about what makes America.”
“There is power in liberty,” Chin said, referencing the intersection of the streets as well as the ship’s history.
“You have to be reminded that all the time,” he said of his “WAKE” art installation.
The figurehead of the actual Nightingale ship was of Lind. The original figurehead was “tiny,” Chin said, then laughed and added, “It was it was about the size of Violet, but we kind of blew it up a little bit for Texas.”
Chin said that although they obviously couldn’t have the real Lind join them, he introduced a special guest, Alicia Gianni, a soprano with the Houston Grand Opera, and her piano accompanist, Bethany Self. Gianni sang Vincenzo Bellini’s “Casta Diva,” the song Lind sang when she arrived in New York in 1850 with 40,000 people waiting to greet her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.