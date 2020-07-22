The Office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton handed down a public information ruling that could provide more insight into how long-term care facilities are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.
The ruling will require the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to release addition COVID-19 information its commission sought to withhold from the public, including the names of specific nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas was among 29 entities and individuals that requested the information.
“We consider it a significant ruling and actually a strong decision for open government,” said Kelley Shannon, executive director of the FOIFT. “They basically have rejected almost all of the arguments from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for keeping this information secret.”
Since the public health crisis began, Texas has been tight-lipped about which nursing home facilities have COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.
As of Wednesday, 11,300 residents in nearly 878 nursing facilities had contracted the virus and more than 1,400 had died, according to the state health department. About another 1,400 cases of the coronavirus and more than 200 deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported among residents living in 437 assisted living facilities.
But because the state has only released regional and overall counts for cases of the coronavirus among residents and related deaths, specific facilities are not identified.
In the July 6 ruling, the Attorney General’s office said the HHSC had received several requests for information regarding COVID-19 cases in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state facilities and child care operations.
While the commission said some of the requested information had been released, the Attorney General’s office ruled the commission failed to demonstrate the remaining information it sought to conceal consists of protected health information or other information specifically protected under the Health & Safety Code and Texas Medical Practice Act.
The Attorney General’s office said the commission must release the remaining information, excluding any that may identify a resident or patient and information that is “generally considered highly intimate or embarrassing” under common privacy law.
“The key is that we were not suggesting that any information about individual patients or their medical information be released,” Shannon said. “We and others are only trying to see where all the outbreaks of COVID-19 are in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.”
Kelli Weldon, a spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services, said the department is working to process the ruling. When and how the information will be released has not been disclosed.
The information could help the public better understand the pandemic’s effects on nursing homes and fill in some of the holes in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services‘ COVID-19 nursing home database.
CMS requires nursing homes to complete weekly COVID-19 reports through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network and releases facility-level information from those surveys each week.
The information reflects cases, capacity, testing availability and nursing and staffing shortages, but is incomplete, outdated and subject to errors that CMS hopes will decrease over time.
As cases of COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes continued to spike on Wednesday, Amanda Fredriksen, director of advocacy for Texas American Association of Retired Persons, said she was pleased to hear about the ruling.
“We’ve been really pushing at AARP for more transparency,” she said. “Clearly families and residents need to get information as soon as it is available ... but similarly, with the nature of the spread of this virus in the community, it is important that this information be publicly available.”
The data is important for resources and general awareness, but also for people who need to find a new home at a long-term care facility, Fredriksen said.
“As they look for placement for a loved one, they should be able to easily get the information about what that facilities’ experience has been with COVID-19,” she said. “As far as we can tell, Dallas County is the only part of the state that has really stepped out on this and is requiring facilities in their county to publicly disclose on their website what the COVID situation in their facility.”
