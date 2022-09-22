At the Sept. 15 school board meeting, trustees recognized Atzenhoffer Chevrolet with the ‘You Make A Difference’ award.
Together, Victoria ISD and Atzenhoffer leveled up the district’s definition of partnership last year when the district launched Champion of the Month, which provides a VISD Champion, nominated by their peers, a vehicle for a month.
Additionally, Atzenhoffer has partnered with several campus PTOs and Booster Clubs for fundraising events where 100% of the proceeds go back to that student organization, club, or campus. Atzenhoffer continues to be dedicated and committed to Victoria school district students and staff.
“Your hard work in recognizing the hard work taking place on our campuses means the world to us,” said board president Mike Mercer.
Atzenhoffer embodies what it means to celebrate success as part of our leadership definition in VISD by fostering a shared future that encourages high expectations, rewards accomplishments, and acknowledges hard work.