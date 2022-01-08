The beloved characters from “Doublewide, Texas,” are coming back in “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit”, the spring play at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre.
Tara Koonce will direct this rollicking, hilarious comedy that features the gang whose lives in their tiny town have gotten crazier than ever. Just when things are looking up—the population has grown to 17 mobile homes and a weekend farmers’ market—the rug is pulled out from under the residents again, according to a news release from the theater.
Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 -18 at the theater. Parts are available for four men, one of which is voice-over only, and six women.
The proposed performance dates will be in late April or possibly early May. For more information go to shinergaslight.org.
