The Victoria Bach Festival welcomes local volunteer singers to audition for the VBF Symphonic Choir, according to a news release.
The choir will sing Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” in C minor on June 13 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. The “Choral Fantasy” will be performed with piano soloist Anton Nel and the VBF Orchestra, directed by Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez as part of the 45th annual Victoria Bach Festival.
Auditionees should be able to read music and have previous choral experience. All voice parts are welcome, but specific need is for tenors and basses, according to the news release.
To schedule an audition, contact rehearsal conductor David Means at david.means@victoriacollege.edu. The audition will consist of singing the first phrase of “America the Beautiful” and some vocalization. No other preparation is necessary. Rehearsals will be held at Victoria College beginning mid-February.
Information about the Victoria Bach Festival is available at victoriabachfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.