At the Nov. 2 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilt Guild, David Ciambrone, an author who has written several mystery novels centered around quilts and quilting, presented the program.
He spoke about his books and brought several quilts that were featured in the books. Ciambrone will be a vendor at the “Spring into Quilting” show.
Guild business included quilt show discussion, plans for the annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 3, show-and-tell and door-prize drawings provided by the hostesses, Rhonda Orsak, Rae Nell Janik and Kathleen Schacherl.
The next meeting will be Jan. 4 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. New members are always welcome. Visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com for more information.
