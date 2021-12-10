An auto dealership consultant who was born and raised in Victoria announced Friday that he is running for U.S. Congress in Texas' 27th Congressional district.
Andrew Alvarez is an automotive expert who trains auto dealerships nationwide in sales and accounting, according to a news release from his campaign.
In the release, Alvarez pledged to "keep Texas working and our families safe."
Alvarez, who is running as a Republican, is a graduate of Victoria High School and an alumnus of Victoria College. He is a member of Fellowship of the Crossroads Church and has organized fundraisers for veterans groups.
He has been featured on the talk show Fox & Friends, according to the news release.
Alvarez joins a crowded Republican primary field that includes incumbent Michael Cloud, Jackson County Sheriff A.J. "Andy" Louderback, businessman Chris Mapp and oil and gas consultant Eric Mireles.
Two Democrats are also running, broadcaster Maclovio Perez Jr. and consultant Anthony Tristan.
