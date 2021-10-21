David Ciambrone will be the guest speaker at the Shiner Heritage Quilters meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, according to a news release.
Ciambrone, a retired aerospace and defense company executive, is now a best-selling, award-winning author who has written several mystery novels centered around quilts and quilting. He will discuss his books and bring some of the quilts that inspired them.
A business meeting, show-and-tell and door prize drawings will follow. A workday to plan for the guild boutique booth at the 2022 Spring into Quilting Quilt Show in March is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Methodist Fellowship Hall. Members are asked to bring ideas and samples of items to make.
To learn more about the guild, visit shinerheritagequilters.org or email shinerquilts@gmail.com.
