It’s almost spring and time for baby animals to be born. It is always fun to watch fawns run in the pasture or watch a calf stand up on its wobbly legs for the first time. We all go “awwww” when we see a cute kitten or puppy.
For the Advocate’s newest reader contributed photo contest we are looking for your photos of baby animals. They can be from any time of the year. They can be your pets, farm animals or wild animals. We want to say “awww, how cute!” when we see your photos.
Submit your photos to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. March 15 for a chance to win a prize.