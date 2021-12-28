The Azalea Garden Club held its annual Christmas luncheon at the home of Francisca Watts. Vice-President Barbara Skipper conducted the meeting and program. Christmas donations for Bluebonnet Youth Ranch were collected.
After a program on the care of Christmas plants and the history of Christmas symbols, members gathered to work a Christmas puzzle that brought laughter and joy.
A plant exchange was held and each member received a lovely plant. The next meeting will be held at the home of Valerie Parker. John Moraida from Devereux Gardens will demonstrate creative flower arranging.
