A baby dolphin found injured and stranded Sunday in Port O’Connor has died, according to news from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.
The dolphin, named Baby Russ, was found stranded and injured on the bayside of Matagorda Island, the nonprofit said in a post on Facebook. A representative of the nonprofit, which focuses on marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, research and education, could not be reached Wednesday.
Russ was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Galveston, but died Tuesday night, according to the nonprofit.
“We are absolutely brokenhearted to give the news that little “Baby Russ” passed away suddenly tonight with our staff by his side,” the Facebook post said. “His little body had gone through a tremendous amount in his short life so we are thankful that he was able to pass away peacefully.”
Capt. Will Granberry with Bay Fishing Port O’Connor said Wednesday he directly assisted in the dolphin’s rescue. He said the nonprofit first called him to ask for guidance on where to locate the dolphin, but he realized they didn’t have the equipment to get there.
“So, I told them I’d be more than happy to assist and recover the animal,” he said.
Granberry went with their crew in his Majek boat, which is designed for shallow water, to make the rescue. He said the dolphin was small because it was only about 6 months old. It had injuries from a shark.
He said the nonprofit was not able to determine where the dolphin’s mother was.
After the rescue, the crews took the animal to the rehabilitation facility, Granberry said.
“They had research proving they couldn’t release it back because it hadn’t learned to hunt or fish on its own,” he said. “So their hopes were to assist the animal and help it to then be reintroduced back into the wild.”
The Facebook post from the nonprofit said while the dolphin’s external wounds had begun to heal, his fragile state, poor body condition and young age made him more vulnerable to stress, which was likely one of the main factors that led to his death.
Granberry said it was “a very unique situation.” He said the last time “anything like this” was reported in the area was likely about 30 years.
The nonprofit ended the Facebook post with the news saying there “was no shortage of people caring, loving, donating and rooting for him to improve.”
“While certainly not the outcome we were working towards, the outpouring of support from people of all walks of life has been impressive and only motivates us to keep going for the next patient that is in need,” it said.
