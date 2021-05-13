The Farmers to Families Food Box Pickup, a drive-thru food distribution event, will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until all the food is distributed May 22.
Baptist Temple Church is partnering with other area churches, the Tri-City Empowerment Council and the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to put on the event.
The free boxes of meat, dairy and produce will be distributed in the back parking lot of Baptist Temple Church, 1804 N. Laurent St. in Victoria.
