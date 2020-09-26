Children are spending more time indoors and missing out on nature because of the pandemic. Now as life is slowly returning to normal, staff members at the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA are working hard to implement a variety of new programs that get local children and families out and about, with safety being the top priority, according to a YMCA news release.
This fall, the new programs include a Virtual 5K, Youth Triathlon and Youth Survival School.
Youth Survival School:
Program runs Oct. 5-29
Open to ages 5-15.
Classes provide a hands-on approach focusing on the introduction and basics in outdoor survival techniques – fishing, fire starting, water safety, compass navigation, introduction to first aid/CPR and more
Virtual 5K:
Open to children and adults.
Complete your race safely whenever and wherever you want Oct. 21-30, then celebrate.
Youth Triathlon:
Event is Nov. 7
Open to ages 5-15.
Run, bike and swim in a competition for the fastest time.
Registration is now open for all three of these programs. Register in person at 1806 N. Nimitz St. or online at www.ymcavictoria.org.
The YMCA exists to strengthen the foundations of the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. No one is turned away from the YMCA for the inability to pay. Financial assistance is offered to families who cannot afford membership and programs. Financial assistance is available for all YMCA programs, according to the news release.
To learn more about any of our YMCA programs, visit www.ymcavictoria.org.
