A drive-thru barbecue benefit for Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive in Victoria.
Duane Sullivan noticed the lawn at the center was growing long when he approached Mary Garcia, the director of the center, about using his lawn service. He learned that the center was in need of support because it had not been able to hold fundraisers during the pandemic. He began to mow the center’s lawn free of charge, but wanted to do more.
Sullivan also owns a catering business, Smoke Flavor BBQ. Sullivan and three others who joined forces in 2017 to form Friends Helping Friends to support those in need, decided to host a barbecue benefit. The others include Daniel Jimenez, owner of Anna’s Tacos, Sammy Palacios, owner of Fat Daddy’s BBQ, and Richard Mata, owner of Custom Pit Smokers.
The group is hoping to sell 2,300 plates to raise more than $20,000 for the center.
The $10 to-go barbecue plates will include chicken, sausage, rice, beans and all the trimmings. Tickets can be purchased by calling Sullivan at 361-652-1760 or Garcia at 361-648-8704.
“If we can sell all the tickets, we’re golden,” Sullivan said. “If we sell all of them, we can make their dreams come true. We think God sent me in there. I was in the right place at the right time.”
